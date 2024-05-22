QC Holds Workshops On Financial Literacy And Digital Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Chamber, in cooperation with the Young Entrepreneurs Club (under the umbrella of the Ministry of Sports and Youth), recently held two workshops titled 'The Financial Literacy' and 'Skills of Digital Entrepreneurship'.

The workshops were part of the 'Empower Ability' program, an initiative by the Qatar Career Development Center (QCDC) that is founded by the Qatar Foundation (QF), designed to empower individuals with educational disabilities. The initiative aims to help them achieve their career ambitions through comprehensive training and volunteering program that harness their talents.

In the opening remarks, Noora Al Awlan, Director of Research and Studies Department at Qatar Chamber, emphasised the Chamber's commitment to hosting these workshops to support entrepreneurship, particularly individuals with educational disabilities.

She noted that the Chamber strives to help them to launch their own projects, which will contribute to enhancing the country's economic activity in the future.

She added that the workshops will contribute to enhancing the participants' financial literacy, providing them with the necessary financial skills that will help them start their projects as entrepreneurs, as well as enhancing digital entrepreneurship skills for those wishing to establish technological projects.

It additionally provides training opportunities that enable participants to contribute effectively to event organisation and interact with audiences, enhancing their social and communication skills crucial for workforce integration and success.