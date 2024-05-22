QCB Governor Meets Singaporean Minister

Governor of Qatar Central Bank (QCB), H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saoud Al Thani, met yesterday with Minister for Home Affairs and Law of The Republic of Singapore, H E K Shanmugam. During the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and discussed topics of common interest.

