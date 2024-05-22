Dutch Company Can Remotely Shut Down Machines In Taiwan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

One of the world's largest manufacturers of lithographicequipment, ASML, a company from the Netherlands, is able toremotely turn off machines at the factory of the Taiwanesesemiconductor company TSMC in the event of hostilities on theisland, Azernews reports.

According to the information available to the agency, USofficials informally expressed concern to ASML about the threat ofseizure of technological production facilities in Taiwan. Inresponse, ASML executives assured Washington that they have theability to remotely turn off equipment at TSMC factories. Inparticular, they meant lithographic machines for working withextreme ultraviolet (EUV), which Taiwan acquires from theNetherlands for the production of microchips.

Before that, China had threatened to deal a crushing blow toTaiwan.