Turkiye, Russia And China Become Georgia's Main Trading Partners

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

In the period from January to April 2024, Georgia's foreigntrade decreased by 2.7 percent, amounting to 6.563 billion USdollars, according to data from the National Statistics Service, Azernews reports.

According to the information, exports amounted to $1.763billion, a decrease of 10.1 percent. The country's importsincreased by 0.3 percent to $4,800 billion.

Georgia's largest trading partners are Turkiye ($964 million),Russia ($837 million), China ($498 million), the United States($480 million), and Azerbaijan ($401 million).

Kyrgyzstan took the first place among exporters with $292million. Turkiye, China and the United States are missing from thetop five exporters. Russia ranks second with $230 million,Azerbaijan is fourth with $192 million. The top five also includedKazakhstan ($208 million) and Armenia ($174 million).

The list of importers in the top five includes Turkiye ($840million), Russia ($606 million), the United States ($446 million),China ($419 million) and Germany ($320 million).