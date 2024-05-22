Artificial Intelligence Help Medical Professionals

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The "digital twin" technology, which helps doctors determine theoptimal surgical process that is preferred in treatment, couldpotentially become a service that can be applied to the entire bodyin the near future, Azernews reports.

Natalia Trayanova, a professor of biomedical engineering atJohns Hopkins University, has conducted numerous experiments with adigital copy of the heart, which she created with her team. He saidthat the optimal surgical procedure, which should be preferred intreatment, can be determined without harming the patient. Athree-dimensional model created by them using magnetic resonanceimaging (MRI) of an 80-year-old patient with cardiac arrhythmiaaccurately predicted the successful results of surgery.

According to the researchers, this technology, which is widelyused to optimize products in industrial production processes,represents one of the difficulties in adapting it in the healthcaresector. These include technical problems in 3D cell modeling,privacy issues caused by portable medical technologies, and theerroneous identification of artificial intelligence in thedevelopment process. On the other hand, the goal is to developtechnology supported by private and public investments to map thewhole body and become a service offered to a wide audience.

According to a report by MarketsandMarkets, a research companyengaged in investments in science and technology, in 2023, the useof digital twin technologies in medicine will be estimated at $1.6billion worldwide, and over the next 10 years, the market volumewill continue to grow and reach record levels. in 2028. It willreach a value of $21.1 billion.