Kazakhstan Plans To Increase Capacity Of Aktau, Kuryk Ports By 50 Percent

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Kazakhstan plans to increase the capacity of Aktau and Kurykports by 50% by 2028, Azernews reports.

"A comprehensive plan for the development of marineinfrastructure for 2024-2028 has been adopted. According to theplan, it is planned to create a large maritime transport andlogistics cluster based on the ports of Aktau and Kuryk. Theimplementation of this work will allow to increase containercapacities, develop terminals for transshipment of goods andlogistics of international transportation, as well as reduceadministrative barriers," the information says.

The Ministry of Transport informs that this year work will beginon dredging the waters of the Kuryk port and the construction of acontainer hub in the port of Aktau.

"The bulk of the projects will be implemented through privateinvestments, including those planned as part of the development ofthe Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. By 2028, it isplanned to increase the port capacity by 50%. The passage ofcontainers will also increase by 3 times," the agency notes.

Currently, the total capacity of Aktau and Kuryk seaports is 21million tons.