Russia, Italy Create Project To Study Work Of Genes In Brain Cancer Cells

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Russian and Italian scientists have launched a joint project tostudy how genes function in individual cells of glioma, a form ofbrain cancer, as well as the microenvironment generated by thistumor, Azernews reports.

"Professor Aldo Spallone recently joined our laboratory with our colleagues from Italy, we plan to use advancedDNA sequencing technologies to study gene activity at the level ofindividual glioma cells. We are already working on the data that ispublicly available," Poptsova said at the conference "Finding newways to develop Russian-Italian cooperation in the field ofbiomedicine."

Scientists also hope to start collecting such data in the nearfuture using DNA sequencing systems that already exist in Italy andare also being developed in Russia. These data will help scientistsgain a clearer understanding of how the glioma growth processproceeds and how this tumor interacts with the surrounding healthytissues of the nervous system.

Glioma is one of the most aggressive forms of brain cancer,which is diagnosed annually in about 250 thousand patients. As arule, most patients die 12-15 months after the detection of aneoplasm, the therapy of which is hampered by a small number ofdrugs capable of penetrating into the brain, as well as the highresistance of glioma cells to various forms of immunotherapy.