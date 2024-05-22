United States Sent Two Strategic Bombers To UK

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has sent two B-52 Stratofortress bombers toBritain as part of a planned deployment for exercises, Azernews reports.

"These aircraft will open up numerous opportunities forconducting training and operational activities in conjunction withNATO allies and regional partners," the general said.

The Pentagon spokesman also stressed that the United Statesregularly sends its bombers to Europe as part of NATOexercises.