Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon Visits Alley Of Martyrs

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The President of the Republic of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, whois on a state visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Alley of Martyrs onMay 22.

Azernews reports, citing Azertag that President Emomali Rahmonpaid tribute to the heroes of the Motherland who lost their livesin the struggle for the independence and territorial integrity ofAzerbaijan and laid a wreath in front of the "Eternal Torch"monument.

Then, the distinguished guest, who was watching the view of thecapital from the highest point of Baku, was informed about thehistory of Martyrs' Alley and the improvement and constructionworks done in the city.