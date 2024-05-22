Russia's Orlan-10 Reconnaissance Drone Shot Down In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian forces have shot down a Russian Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone in the southeastern Dnipropetrovsk region.
The Air Command East reported this on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"In the Kamianske district, Dnipropetrovsk region, a unit of the Air Command East destroyed an Orlan-10 reconnaissance drone," the post said. Read also:
The Orlan-10 is a Russian multi-purpose unmanned aerial vehicle designed to monitor long-range and local objects in hard-to-reach areas.
Illustration photo
