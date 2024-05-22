Ukraine's Budget Received About EUR 50B Thanks To Solidarity Lanes - European Commission

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The EU's Solidarity Corridors have helped export Ukrainian goods to the European and global markets for two years and generated about EUR 50 billion in income for Ukraine's economy.

Transport Commissioner Adina Valean said this on the second anniversary of the creation of Solidarity Lanes -- alternative logistics routes via rail, road and inland waterways, Ukrinform reports.

"Two years ago Solidarity Lanes reshaped the logistic routes across Eastern Europe to keep Ukraine and Moldova's economies functioning and to prevent a global food crisis. Until today, they have generated about EUR 50 billion in income for Ukraine's economy. At the same time, they are strengthening Ukraine's economic ties with the EU, with imports worth around EUR 107 billion to date," Valean said.

According to the European Commission, to date, Solidarity Lanes have helped Ukraine export more than 136 million tonnes of goods, such as grain, ores and steel, and import more than 52 million tonnes of essential merchandises, including fuel, vehicles, fertilizers as well as military and humanitarian assistance.

Initially established to bypass Russia's Black Sea blockade of Ukraine's grain exports, today the Solidarity Lanes cover trade across all sectors. They allow Ukraine and Moldova to export all types of goods to world markets while also ensuring crucial imports reach Ukraine

On May 22, 2022, the European Commission, in collaboration with Ukraine and Moldova, created the Solidarity Lanes to help improve the EU–Ukraine–Moldova transport routes in response to Russia's illegal full-scale invasion of Ukraine.