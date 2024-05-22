Zelensky: Mozambique Can Be Link In Supply Of Grain To Africa

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in a phone call with Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi that Mozambique can be an important logistical link in the supply of Ukrainian food to other African countries.

The Ukrainian leader said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a productive phone call with the President of Mozambique, Filipe Nyusi. We noted the recent opening of the Embassy of Ukraine in Maputo. I am convinced that this will contribute to the development of relations between our states. Ukraine exports grain to Mozambique, but it is also ready to share its rich experience in agriculture. Mozambique can also be an important logistical link in the supply of Ukrainian food to other African countries," Zelensky said.

According to him, food security will be one of the main issues at the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, so Mozambique's participation in the event is important for Ukraine.

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16, with heads of state and government from all continents expected to attend. The participating countries will draw up a joint negotiating position and hand it over to Russia.

The Ukrainian Peace Formula is a diplomatic mechanism proposed by Ukraine to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine