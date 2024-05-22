Police Major Andrii Ladyka Killed In Drone Strike On Evacuation Vehicle In Vovchansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian drone strike on 22 May in Vovchansk killed police major Andriy Ladika, 41, in a massacre.

This was reported on Facebook by Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Ukrinform reports.

"Another heavy loss in the ranks of the Kharkiv police. Police Major Andrii Ladyka was killed today. He was involved in the evacuation of Vovchansk, where the hell that Russia has created. Andrii, along with other police officers of the Vovchansk police department, was evacuating local residents from the battlefield under fire. He did it without regard to his own life. He did it for people, for their lives," Tymoshko wrote.

In addition, according to the head of the regional police, police senior lieutenant Dmytro Mozharovsky was seriously injured.

Andriy Ladyka is survived by his son, daughter, wife and mother.

As reported, in Vovchansk, the Russian military hit a police car with an FPV drone during an evacuation. One police officer was killed and another wounded.

Photo: Facebook by Volodymyr Tymoshko