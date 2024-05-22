Air Strike On Kharkiv: Number Of Casualties Rises To 12

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of victims of a Russian air strike on Kharkiv has increased to 12, including a teenager.

This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The number of victims has increased to 12 people. A 16-year-old boy was taken to hospital with an injury," the post reads.

Russia steps up attacks inregion

As reported, on 22 May, at around 13:45, Russian troops struck Kharkiv . A private enterprise was destroyed, a cafe, a car wash, shops and apartment buildings were damaged.

As of 5pm, 10 people were reported injured, four of whom were hospitalised. The trolleybus driver is in serious condition.