Albania Will Be Represented At Peace Summit - Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a telephone conversation, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama confirmed to President Volodymyr Zelensky that Albania would be represented at the Peace Summit.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the press service of the Office of the President of Ukraine on Telegram .

"I talked to a great friend of Ukraine - Prime Minister of Albania Edi Rama. We discussed preparations for the upcoming Peace Summit in Switzerland. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for the fact that Albania will be represented at the Summit," Zelensky said.

The Head of State told the Albanian Prime Minister about the situation on the battlefield, in particular, the defence of Kharkiv region.

Yermak, Sullivan discuss Ukraine's air defenses, preparations forSummit

The parties also discussed further defence cooperation.

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

The Ukrainian formula for peace is a diplomatic mechanism offered by our country to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

Photo: OP