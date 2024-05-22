President Of Chile Confirms His Participation In Peace Summit

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During a telephone conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Chilean President Gabriel Boric confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit.

The Head of State announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I had a video conversation with Chilean President Gabriel Boric. We discussed the situation in the Kharkiv region, where Russia is trying to expand the geography of its invasion. I spoke about the defence of the region and our actions to save lives in frontline communities," Volodymyr Zelensky said.

He also thanked Chile for its willingness to join international efforts to demine Ukrainian territories and return Ukrainian children stolen by Russia.

"President Boric confirmed his participation in the Peace Summit," Zelensky added.

As Ukrinform reported, the Global Peace Summit will be held on 15-16 June in Switzerland. It is expected to be attended by heads of state and government from all continents. The participating countries will develop a common negotiating position and submit it to Russia.

The Ukrainian formula for peace is a diplomatic mechanism offered by our country to achieve a just end to the war unleashed by Russia.

