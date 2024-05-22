Most Of Shostkynska Community Remains Without Electricity After Russian Attacks On Sumy Region's Power Grid

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Most of the Shostkynska community remains without electricity after Russian attacks on the Sumy region's power grid.

This was reported by Shostka Mayor Mykola Noha in Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"As a result of a massive enemy strike, the energy system of Shostka district has suffered enormous damage. Currently, most of our community is without electricity ," he said.

According to Noha, to ensure a minimum level of services in the community, electric generators are used in shops, service establishments, enterprises, institutions, organisations, etc. He added that these facilities in Shostka

have backup power sources.

"Power engineers and other emergency services are working to restore electricity and water supply," Noha said.

Earlier, the Sumy Regional State Administration reported that the region had suffered a powerful attack on the power grid. Also, enemy fire strikes on Sumy border communities and urban infrastructure occur daily. Over the past day, more than 200 explosions were recorded in Sumy region, 17 communities and more than 20 settlements were affected. Unfortunately, two people were injured. The RMA noted that the situation in the region is consistently tense.