Over 1,500 Civilians Evacuated From Bilopillia, Vorozhba In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Nearly 1,500 people, including more than 200 children, have been evacuated from Bilopillia and Vorozhba in the Sumy region.
Volodymyr Artiukh, the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.
"1,500 people, including more than 200 children, have been evacuated from Bilopillia and Vorozhba in the Sumy region. The population mostly stays within the Sumy region," he said.
Enemy attack leaves Sumy without electricity
At the same time, according to Artiukh, people can leave for other regions. In particular, such an opportunity is provided by the western regions. There are evacuation routes, both bus and rail, he noted.
As Ukrinform reported, early last week, the Sumy region announced the evacuation of civilians from the border towns of Bilopillia and Vorozhba of the Sumy region.
