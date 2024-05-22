General Staff: Enemy Attacking Along Almost Entire Frontline, Most Combat Clashes Recorded In Kupiansk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army continues to attack along almost the entire frontline, with most combat clashes occurring in the Kupiansk sector.

According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update as of 19:00 on Wednesday, May 22.

"The enemy continues to attack along almost the entire frontline - the total number of offensive and assault operations has already increased to 105 today. The largest number of combat engagements took place in the Kupiansk sector,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, the Defense Forces are repelling enemy attacks and are taking all necessary measures to deplete the Russian army's offensive potential.

In the Kharkiv sector, all 10 combat engagements took place in the area of Lyptsi village. One of them is still ongoing. The enemy concentrated all air strikes in the areas of Vovchansk and Vilcha village, where they dropped guided aerial bombs. The situation is under control.

In the Kupiansk sector, fighting is ongoing in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Druzheliubivka and Hrekivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled six enemy attacks near Torske and Nevske. The Russian invaders dropped four guided aerial bombs - one bomb each in the areas of Serebrianka forestry, Terny, Yampolivka, and Ivanivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the total number of enemy attempts to improve the tactical position increased to eight. The situation is under control. Russian troops fired missiles near Novomykolaivka and dropped a guided aerial bomb near Shumy.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian troops are currently repelling three attacks near the villages of Bilohorivka and Vyimka. The enemy dropped three guided aerial bombs near Siversk and Hryhorivka. Three air strikes involving the use of unguided aerial bombs and aerial bombs were recorded in the sector today.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled five enemy. Three more combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Ivanivske and Andriivka. The situation is under control. The enemy hit the areas near Druzhba, Pivnichne and Dylyivka with unguided missiles.

In the Pokrovsk sector, 11 combat clashes are ongoing. Ukrainian defenders have already repelled 10 more attacks by the Russian army. Russian troops launched air strikes on the areas of Kalynove, Novoselivka Persha, and Yasnobrodivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, there were 18 combat engagements today. Fighting is ongoing near Heorhiivka.

In the Dnipro River sector, the enemy unsuccessfully tried to force Ukrainian troops from the left bank of the Dnipro River seven times. The Russian army's losses are being clarified.

According to the General Staff, there have been no major changes in other sectors.

As reported by Ukrinform, Russian soldiers fired at a police car in Vovchansk during the evacuation of civilians. One police officer was killed and another wounded.

Photo: AFU General Staff