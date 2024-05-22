Future Electronics Presents Sensor Wireless Security Seminar In Rennes, France

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Rennes, France ( forpressrelease) May 22, 2024 - Future Electronics will host the 11th Sensor Wireless Security (SWS) seminar in May, providing attendees with a unique opportunity to explore the latest innovations in wireless sensor security technology.



At the seminar, participants are invited to engage in insightful discussions and enjoy innovative demonstrations from Future Electronics' suppliers and leading manufacturers in the field of wireless security, including Ambiq, Amphenol, OSRAM, and Bosch Sensortec among others.



Topics to be covered include cybersecurity updates presented by Future Electronics, CE RED implementation, and an introduction to the Zephyr OS by a representative from The Linux Foundation.



The event, to be held at the Rennes Congress Centre, facilitates valuable networking opportunities and knowledge sharing among industry professionals and experts in the field of wireless security technology.



Future Electronics is delighted to arrange this collaborative effort to advance the future of wireless security.



About Future Electronics:



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer. For more information visit



Media Contact



Jamie Singerman

Corporate Vice President Worldwide

Future Electronics



514-694-7710

Fax: 514-693-6051

...



###

Company :-Future Electronics

User :- Jamie Singerman

Email :...

Phone :-514-694-7710

Url :-

Other articles by Future Electronics