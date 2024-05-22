Swasti Ayurveda Clinic Launches A Holistic Approach Panchakarma Treatment In Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Swasti Ayurveda is an Ayurvedic clinic in Kolkata offering Panchakarma Treatment as well as other treatments for various health problems.



Swasti Ayurveda,Â a Vedic Indian Ayurveda Panchakarma specialist is offering Panchakarma Treatment in Kolkata . Swasti Ayurveda is at the forefront of Panchakarma Treatment in India. The clinic has been more than ten years in providing world-class Panchakarma treatment. They utilize traditional Ayurvedic practices and holistic approach for curing various health problems and poor nutrition, such as arthritis, skin problems, hair problems, asthma, diabetes, male & female sexual problems, chronic disease, and more.

Swasti Ayurveda clinic provides top-notch services for Panchakarma Treatment. The clinic is led by an experienced Ayurveda treatment specialist, Dr. Pradip Kumar Seth. Swasti Ayurveda and Dr. Pradip Kumar Seth ensures patients will get a combination of Panchakarma treatment or five procedures treatment. Panchakarma is taken from the Sanskrit word, PanchaKarma. The procedure utilizes traditional Ayurvedic practices, which include Vamana (Therapeutic Emesis), Virechana (Purgation), Basti (Enema Therapy), Nasya (Nasal Administration), and Raktamokshana (Bloodletting). The treatments aimed at toxic detoxification and achieving energy balance inside the body.Â

Dr. Pradip Kumar Seth, one of the best Ayurvedic Doctors In Kolkata , once said, â€œBalancing energy in the body is essential in life. By harmonizing the energy in our body, we will be protected from various kinds of disorders, both physical and mental."

In addition to Panchakarma Treatment in Kolkata, Swasti Ayurveda clinic provides world-class treatments like Kshar Sutra Therapy and Uttar Vasti Therapy. These treatments are carried out based on the doctor's analysis, patient symptoms and are performed with full attention in a comfortable place, and friendly staff, so that the patient feels confident and comfortable. Swasti Ayurveda serves anyone who wants to get a healthy life and cure their ailments. Treatments at Swasti Ayurveda clinic are for all ages at affordable prices.Â

Swasti Ayurveda is an Vedic Indian Ayurveda Panchakarma, based in Kolkata. They offer a wide range of Ayurveda treatments with a holistic approach. Swasti Ayurveda was founded in 2014 by Dr. Pradip Kumar Seth, an Ayurveda specialist. Dr. Pradip Kumar Seth has more than 10 years of experience practicing Ayurveda treatment, including Panchakarma in various clinics and hospitals in India.

Dr. Pradip Kumar Seth

Swasti Ayurveda Clinic

127/1, B.T Road, Near Bharat Gas, Dunlop, Kolkata, West Bengal 700108





Phone : 0 90510 73996 / 0 77974 88189

Mobile : 0 76025 11001 / 0 94345 14863

