Radisson Hotel Group Signs Strategic Partnership With NILE Hospitality

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Radisson Hotel Group has announced the signing of a strategic partnership with NILE Hospitality for growing its mid-scale brand Park Inn & Suites by Radisson in Rajasthan and Gujarat. This move comes as part of the Groups robust expansion strategy, driven by the growing demand for quality hospitality experiences in tier 2 to tier 5 cities of India.



Under this partnership, NILE Hospitality will be responsible for growing the Park Inn and Suites by Radisson brand in Gujarat and Rajasthan. Gujarat boasts higher industrial activities along with tourist and pilgrimage destinations such as Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Dharoi, and Kutch, presenting an excellent business opportunity while helping the tourism boost in the region. Rajasthan being a culturally rich, heritage destination with historical forts, palaces, art, and culture makes it an interesting tourism destination for travelers.



Park Inn and Suites by Radisson brand positions itself as a smart hotel investment opportunity, with a clear focus on value maximization for its stakeholders. By offering a conversion-friendly model tailored for the Indian market, the brand adds to the diversity of Radisson Hotel Group's offerings in the country. On the consumer front, the essence of Park Inn & Suites by Radisson is centered around "Inviting Modern Comfort" ensuring that guests feel welcome, valued, and well-cared for. With an average size of 50 to 70 keys, hotels under the brand will be equipped with inviting social spaces, a welcome corner, a fitness center, services like free WiFi, and signature breakfast options for delivering a holistic experience to guests.



"We are delighted to continue our collaboration with NILE Hospitality to strengthen our presence in western and northwestern India. Tailored for the Indian market, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson is an enabler behind our vision of delighting guests with the Groups signature Yes I Can! service philosophy while maximizing value for our partners. This partnership is in tandem with our five-year expansion plan for South Asia to fuel our growth in tier 2 to 5 markets of India. said Nikhil Sharma, Managing Director and Area Senior Vice President (ASVP), South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



"We are thrilled to embark on this remarkable journey with Radisson and accelerate NILE Hospitality's growth strategy ushering in a new era of domestic expansion. Building on the incredible success of our existing portfolio of hotels with Radisson Hotel Group, this partnership comes at a time when demand for a strong, mid-scale brand that is newly built, brownfield, and conversion-friendly is stronger than ever. Its a wonderful time to be leveraging this demand and adding new hotels to Indias thriving hospitality and tourism industry, as we continue to see increased domestic growth. With Radissons global presence and NILEs expertise as a third-party operator, this beginning will provide an exciting developing pipeline while curating the best destinations and key gateway cities in these states. said Vikram Singh Chauhan, Founder & CEO, NILE Hospitality.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the countrys largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in a tier-1 market like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson Hotel Group hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Collection, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals and its extension Radisson Individuals Retreats.

