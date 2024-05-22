Kuwait Welcomes Spain, Norway, Ireland Recognition Of Palestine

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs praised on Wednesday Norway, Ireland and Spain's decision for formally recognizing Palestine as an official independent state. In a press release, the ministry considered this decision a positive step in the direction of achieving justice and freedom for Palestinians, affirming Kuwait's support in pushing other countries to take similar decisions. (end) ahm

