KRCS Launches Overseas Humanitarian Project Ahead Of Eid Al-Adha

KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- As Eid Al-Adha draws nearer, Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced on Wedensday it would launch a humanitarian project ahead of Eid Al-Adha, benefiting thousands of families outside of Kuwait.

Speaking to KUNA, KRCS Secretary General Maha Al-Barjas underscored the importance of the project, saying that it would bring joy and happiness to families in need.

The donations could be made through the KRCS website or through visiting KRCS headquarters at Shuwaikh area directly, mentioned Al-Barjas, thanking all those involved in such humanitarian efforts. (end)

