Jordan, Oman Leaders Underline Gaza Ceasefire

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, May 22 (KUNA) -- King Abdullah II of Jordan and Sultan Haitham bin Tareq of Oman on Wednesday stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, protect civilians, and scale up efforts to deliver adequate humanitarian aid to Gazans.

This came during talks held between both leaders during the Omani Sultan's two-day official visit to Joran, said the Royal Court in a press release.

The King of Jordan restated the significance of urgent international action to put an immediate end to the humanitarian crisis in the enclave, cautioning against the risks of a looming Israeli occupation military operation in Rafah, not to mention regional spillover ramifications, it added.

He, further, called for creating political horizons to settle the Palestinian-Israeli conflict on the basis of the two-state solution, and to support the Palestinian people's full and legitimate rights, including an independent state on the 4 June 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)

