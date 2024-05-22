Israeli Occupation Kills 25 Palestinians, Wounds Dozens In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, May 22 (KUNA) -- At least 25 Palestinian people have been martyred and hundreds wounded by the ongoing aggression launched by Israeli occupation in the besieged Gaza Strip and Rafah City, health authorities in Gaza said Wednesday.

For the 17th day in a row, Israeli occupation has been attacking Rafah City with its artillery bombing on several buildings east of the city, authorities added in a statement.

Medical teams managed to retrieve the bodies of five Palestinians, while dozens of those wounded were admitted to Kuwait hospital in the Strip, according to the statement.

Some 17 Palestinians, including children and women, were martyred by Israeli occupation bombing of a house belonging to Nofal's family and tens of some displaced people in the centre of the Strip.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation military vehicles arrived at the entrance of Salahuddin on Philadelphi Corridor, between Gaza Strip and Egypt, some eyewitnesses told KUNA.

The vehicles continued opening fire and artillery projectiles as well as aircraft carried out strikes on some parts in central and eastern Rafah, they said.

For the tenth day in a row, Israeli occupation has been bombing Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Strip, amid tightening security measures against residents and the displacement of thousands to some parts in eastern Gaza, concurrently with continued Israeli aggression on Rafah, south of the Strip. (end)

