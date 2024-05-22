GCC, African Ministers Discuss Labor Mobility

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Qatari Minister of Labor Dr. Ali bin Samikh Al Marri said the initiative of Doha Dialogue on Labor Mobility between the GCC and African countries is part of Qatar's care for the affairs of expatriate workers and respect for human rights.

In a keynote speech to the two-day dialogue which opened on Wednesday with 33 countries taking part, Dr. Al Marri reaffirmed Qatar's support to the rule of law and the policy of opening up to the world while working to realize the goals of sustainable development.

Qatar is keen on supporting the international cooperation and the regional partnerships in order to address the challenges of labor in the countries of origin and countries of residence, and maximize the social and economic benefits from labor mobility, he said.

"The number of African expatriate workers in the GCC states has been on the rise in the recent years, which requires closer consultation and multi-lateral partnerships.

"The objectives of Qatar's third national strategy for development include outsourcing expertise and skilled labor who will act as partners in the country's development march," Dr. Al Marri pointed out.

He added that Qatar pursues an ambitious program for modernizing the relevant legislations in keeping with the international standards and create a safe and healthy occupational environment.

On her part, Minata Samate Cessouma, the Commissioner of the African Union for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, said the Doha Dialogue is taking place at a time when the labor market is undergoing numerous challenges.

She stressed the need of concerted efforts by GCC states and the African countries, as well as regional partners such as Jordan and Lebanon to help realize the targets of the Dialogue.

The African Union adopted policies and initiatives for making a better use of the human resources and improving governance of labor mobility which is the cornerstone of immigration governance, Cessouma went on.

She highlighted the importance of cooperation with regional and international organizations, notably the International Labor Organization and the International Organization for Migration, in improving governance of the labor mobility.

Director-General of the Executive Office of the GCC Labor Ministers Council Mohammad Al-Ebeidly said the Gulf region is one of the world's most labor-attractive regions.

"The African expatriate workers account for 12 percent of the foreign workforce in the GCC states," he pointed out.

Kuwait is represented at the Dialogue by Rabab Al-Eseimy - acting deputy director-general for planning and administrative development, and Abdullah Al-Harbi - a researcher in political science. (end)

