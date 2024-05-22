Doha Welcomes Norway, Ireland, Spain's Recognition Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 22 (KUNA) -- Qatar on Wednesday welcomed the recognition by Norway, Ireland and Spain of the State of Palestine as a significant step towards backing the two-state approach and ensuring regional peace and stability.

In a press release, the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that attaining comprehensive and just peace in the region is contingent upon the establishment of an independent Palestinian State on the 1967 borderline with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The ministry also underlined the need to put an immediate end to the ongoing war on the Gaza Strip and regain the political track as the only way to reach regional stability.

However, the Qatari ministry urged other countries to follow suit by recognizing the State of Palestine and promote bi-state solution efforts.

Spain, Norway and Ireland have announced plans to formally recognize the State of Palestine as of May 28. (end)

sss









