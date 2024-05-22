Saudi CP, French Pres. Discuss Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, May 22 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud discussed with French President Emmanuel Macron the latest developments of the war in Gaza Strip and the international efforts to deescalate the conflict and reach ceasefire.

They also reviewed, in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the efforts to dispatch humanitarian assistance to the resident of the Strip, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

The discussion dealt with the bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in various fields, as well as other regional and international issues.

Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman and President Macron exchanged congratulation on the signing of a contract between Airbus and Saudia Airlines on the latter's acquisition of 105 passenger planes.

On Monday, Director-General of Saudia Ibrahim Al-Omar announced the deal, the biggest in the history of Saudi civil aviation, noting that the Kingdom would receive the first aircraft in Q1-2026. (end)

