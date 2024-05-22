Kuwait Amir's Rep. Offers Condolences Over Death Of Iran Pres.

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya offered condolences on the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran on Wednesday. (pick up previous) mt

