Kuwait Amir's Rep. Offers Condolences Over Death Of Iran Pres.


5/22/2024 3:06:17 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, May 22 (KUNA) -- Representing His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya offered condolences on the passing of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, in Tehran on Wednesday. (pick up previous)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

