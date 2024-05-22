Germany Waits For Two-State Solution To Recognize Palestinian State

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BERLIN, May 22 (KUNA) -- Germany on Wednesday refused to follow in the footsteps of a trio of European nations in recognizing an independent Palestinian state, saying it would only do so once a two-state solution to the Middle East conflict is reached.

Berlin remains firm in its support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, said government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit, underlining that Germany's recognition of an independent Palestinian state is largely contingent upon a two-state solution.

While the two-state solution may appear to be "far-fetched," it remains the only viable way out of the Middle East conflict, added the spokesman.

Ireland, Spain and Norway on Wednesday publicly declared that they would recognize an independent Palestinian state on May 28, urging other European countries to follow suit. (end)

