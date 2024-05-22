UN Suspends Food Distribution In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 22 (Petra) - The United Nations announced on Wednesday that it has suspended food distribution in the southern Gaza Strip city of Rafah due to lack of supplies and insecurity, noting that the main access roads for relief convoys remain closed or too dangerous to reach.The United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) confirmed Wednesday that food distribution has been suspended due to a lack of supplies and ongoing hostilities that have made it too dangerous for aid teams to work."The situation in Rafah has deteriorated dramatically since the initial evacuation orders were issued there on May 6, and as this military operation has expanded further into Rafah, this has severely, severely restricted our ability and the wider humanitarian ability to provide aid, to provide services, and in this case, to distribute food," UNRWA spokesperson Louise Wateridge told UN Radio"We now no longer have access to the food distribution centres in this area because of the active military operations, there is no safety and in addition to this, we are receiving no unimpeded access to aid through the crossings," Wateridge said.