Arab Countries, Organizations Welcome 3 European Countries' Decision To Recognize State Of Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- Arab countries and organizations welcomed the decision of three European countries to recognize the State of Palestine.The Saudi Foreign Ministry described the decision by Norway, Spain and Ireland to recognize the State of Palestine as "positive."The ministry said in a statement that the decision confirms the international consensus on the inherent right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and called on other countries to take the same decision, which would "contribute to finding a reliable and irreversible path to achieve a just and lasting peace that meets the rights of the Palestinian people."Oman's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also welcomed the decision by Norway, Ireland and Spain to recognize the State of Palestine.In a statement, the ministry expressed hope that other countries that have not yet recognized the Palestinian state will follow suit, in support of the right of the Palestinian people to achieve independence and freedom in accordance with international law.The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered the decision an important step to support the two-state solution and achieve peace and stability in the region.In a statement, it emphasized that achieving comprehensive and just peace in the region depends on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, and stressed the need to immediately end the war on the Gaza Strip and return to the political track as the only guarantor of stability in the region.The Egyptian Foreign Ministry said the resolution is an appreciated step that supports international efforts to find a political horizon that leads to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state on the 1976 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.In a statement, it called on "countries that have not yet taken this step to move forward towards recognizing the State of Palestine, upholding the values of justice and fairness, supporting the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people who have suffered from Israeli occupation for more than seven decades, and enabling them to establish their independent state.The Arab Parliament welcomed the decision and emphasized that this recognition is a victory for justice and the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent state, and represents a new victory for the Palestinian cause.It pointed out that this decision is an important step in the right direction towards many countries of the world recognizing the State of Palestine, in support of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost of which is the establishment of their independent state, with Jerusalem as its capital.The Arab Parliament called on all countries that have not yet recognized the State of Palestine to move forward with recognition as a step towards ending the historical injustice that the Palestinian people have been subjected to for decades.