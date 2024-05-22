Israeli Army Announces Death Of 3 Soldiers In Gaza

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday evening that three soldiers, including a reserve officer, a regular officer in the "Kfir Brigade" of the religious "Netzah Yehuda" unit, and another soldier, were killed in battles in the northern Gaza Strip.According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, the Israeli occupation army also announced that 4 soldiers were seriously wounded, including an officer from the "97th Division."

