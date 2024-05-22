Israeli Airstrikes Kill 14 Palestinians In Gaza, Jabalia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Gaza, May 22 (Petra) -- Ten Palestinian citizens were martyred and 20 others were injured when the Israeli occupation warplanes targeted a group of citizens near the Dalloul gas station in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.
Also, four Palestinian citizens were martyred and others were injured when the occupation targeted displaced people as they were leaving a shelter in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.
MENAFN22052024000117011021ID1108246269
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.