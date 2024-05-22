Israeli Airstrikes Kill 14 Palestinians In Gaza, Jabalia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 22 (Petra) -- Ten Palestinian citizens were martyred and 20 others were injured when the Israeli occupation warplanes targeted a group of citizens near the Dalloul gas station in the Zeitoun neighborhood, southeast of Gaza City.Also, four Palestinian citizens were martyred and others were injured when the occupation targeted displaced people as they were leaving a shelter in the Jabalia refugee camp in the Gaza Strip.