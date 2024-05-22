Yarmouk University VP Receives University Of Florida Professors

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Irbid, May 22 (Petra) -- Yarmouk University Vice President for Planning, Development, Scientific Research, and Quality Affairs, Samer Samara, received on Wednesday a University of Florida delegation, including professors Rafael Munoz and Nargiza Ludgate.The meeting covered prospects for scientific and research cooperation between the two universities and ways to activate the memorandum of cooperation concluded between them.Samara emphasized Yarmouk University's keenness to consolidate its cooperation with various prestigious international universities in order to reflect positively on its educational process and the level of its students and faculty members.He said that cooperation with a distinguished American university such as the University of Florida would provide an opportunity for the two universities to exchange expertise and knowledge, especially in developing study plans for various specializations, developing courses, and aligning them with modern changes and developments in their fields, especially since a memorandum of understanding was recently signed between the two universities aimed at providing opportunities to exchange students and faculty members and holding seminars and workshops in areas of common interest.Samara pointed to the possibility of cooperation between the two universities in the joint teaching of distance courses via COIL, which provides an opportunity for faculty members from Yarmouk University and the University of Florida to jointly teach courses offered by the two universities, stressing the readiness of Yarmouk University, represented by its language center, to receive the University of Florida students wishing to learn the Arabic language.For their part, Munoz and Ludgate lauded the distinguished scientific reputation of Yarmouk University, underscoring the keenness of the University of Florida to activate the terms of the memorandum of understanding concluded between the two universities, which contributes to advancing the educational and research process in both universities.They added that the University of Florida has introduced artificial intelligence courses in its various specializations in order to keep pace with modern technological developments, stressing the university's readiness to cooperate with Yarmouk University in this field.