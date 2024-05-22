25 Israeli Soldiers Injured In Gaza In Past 24 Hours, Occupation Army Announces

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) - The Israeli occupation army announced on Wednesday that 25 soldiers were injured in the battles in the Gaza Strip during the last 24 hours.According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, 3568 officers and soldiers have been injured since the start of the war, including 1776 during the ground operation in Gaza.The Israeli occupation army confirmed that 259 officers and soldiers are still undergoing treatment after being injured in the Gaza battles, and 29 of them are seriously wounded.