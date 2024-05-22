Israeli Forces Killed 25 Palestinians In West Bank In A Week, UN Report Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 22 (Petra) - Israeli occupation forces killed 25 Palestinians in the West Bank, in Jenin and Tulkarem governorates, in one week, the United Nations said on Wednesday.The OCHA report said that since October 7, 489 Palestinians, including 117 children, have been martyred, and more than 5,000 Palestinians, including about 790 children, have been injured in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.Of these, 472 people were killed by Israeli forces, 10 by Israeli settlers, and seven are still unknown, whether the perpetrators were Israeli soldiers or settlers.During the past week, OCHA documented around 120 search and arrest operations, more than a third of which took place in Hebron governorate, resulting in the arrest of at least 90 Palestinians, the report added.