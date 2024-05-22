Humanitarian Operations In Gaza Are Close To Collapse, WFP Says

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, May 22 (Petra) -- The World Food Program (WFP) said on Wednesday that humanitarian operations in Gaza are "close to collapse" and the threat of famine is real as only 100 trucks have entered the Gaza Strip since May 6.In a statement, the WFP warned: "If food and humanitarian supplies do not start entering Gaza in massive quantities, desperation and hunger will spread.""The limited operation of the southern border crossings, the main arteries for the entry of aid, means that hardly any fuel or aid reaches any part of Gaza," WFP said, noting that all bakeries in Rafah have closed, but it is still able to support six bakeries in central Gaza, four in Gaza City, and one since Monday in Jabaliya.The statement added that the military zone in Rafah poses obstacles to accessing its main warehouse, and as a result, food is currently not being distributed in southern Gaza, except for some limited stocks being provided to local community kitchens to prepare hot meals.