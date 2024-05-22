Queen Rania Meets With Group Of Women In Eira And Yarqa

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah Wednesday met with women in the Eira and Yarqa towns southwest of Al Salt to discuss local women-led projects.During the meeting, Hikmat Abbadi, the founder of the Atayeb Eira project, introduced her project to the Queen, which invites people to sample food items created using products sourced from the town.According to a statement from the Queen's media office, the women spoke to the Queen about several issues of importance to their families and the local community.