Jordan Forum For Media And Digital Communication Recommends Enhancing Digital Infrastructure

Amman, May 22 (Petra) -- The Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communications, Zaid Nawaiseh, announced Wednesday the recommendations of the first edition of the Jordan Forum for Media and Digital Communication.Nawaiseh added that the speakers and participants in the Forum recommended strengthening the digital infrastructure, using specialised and advanced digitisation in media and protecting Fusha Arabic amid the spread of colloquial Arabic on social media.The Forum recommended paying attention to AI and addressing the bias of social media platforms towards Israeli narratives in the war on Gaza and ignoring the Palestinians' side of the story.According to Nawaiseh, the Forum called for reviewing study plans in media colleges to enhance student digital and technical skills and to support the activation of clear programmes towards media education and literacy in Arab countries.