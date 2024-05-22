Israel Kills 62 Palestinians In Gaza Within 24 Hours

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, May 22 (Petra) - Israeli occupation committed 6 massacres against Gaza families, claiming 62 Palestinian lives and injuring 138 others during the past 24 hours, Ministry of Health in Gaza announced on Wednesday.In the daily statistical report on casualties by the ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip for the 229th day, the ministry said multiple Gazan victims are still under the rubble and on the roads, as ambulance and civil defense crews can't evacuate them.The ministry also noted Gaza death toll by the Israeli aggression rose to 35,709 martyrs and 79,990 injuries since last October 7.On the other hand, Ministry of Endowments and Religious Affairs in Gaza said the ongoing Israeli aggression against the coastal enclave and the occupation of Rafah land crossing prevented procedures to complete pilgrimage (Hajj) season from the strip.In a statement, the ministry called for exerting pressure on the Israeli occupation to enable Gaza people to perform pilgrimage this year.