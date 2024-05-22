King Receives WFP Chief, Stresses Need To Maintain Flow Of Humanitarian Aid To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 22 (Petra) His Majesty King Abdullah II, during a meeting with World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy H. McCain on Wednesday, stressed the need to step up international efforts to ensure the sustainable and uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza, in order to mitigate the situation in the Strip.During the meeting, attended by Her Majesty Queen Rania Al Abdullah, His Majesty stressed the importance of reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, warning against the dangerous repercussions of the Israeli ground offensive on Rafah.The King noted the important role of international organisations such as the WFP in urging the international community to shoulder its responsibilities in protecting civilians, as well as maintaining the flow of relief aid to Gazans.His Majesty praised the WFP's continued efforts in working to deliver food to Gaza, which currently faces a humanitarian catastrophe and a risk of famine.The meeting also covered the partnership between Jordan and the WFP and ways to strengthen it, especially in bolstering food security among Syrian refugees and host communities.The King highlighted Jordan's continued efforts to provide basic services for more than 1.3 million Syrian refugees, which requires that the international community increase the support provided to the host countries.For her part, WFP Executive Director McCain expressed appreciation of the Kingdom's role in easing the suffering of Gazans and delivering humanitarian, relief, and medical aid through all means available.Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan attended the meeting.