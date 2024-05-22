|
NAGA receives“BUY” rating and target price of EUR 1.40 in new M.M. WARBURG & CO report
NAGA receives“BUY” rating and target price of EUR 1.40 in new M.M. WARBURG & CO report
Rating:
Buy
Price Target: EUR
1.40
Upside to current share price: 79.5%
Hamburg, 22 May 2024 – The NAGA GROUP (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7) today announced that M.M. Warburg & Co issued a new research report on the company, assigning a “ BUY ” rating and a target price of EUR 1.40. Based on a Xetra share price of EUR 0.78 on 21 May 2024, an upside potential of over 79% is attributed to the shares.
The report highlights the benefits of the merger with Capex and its positive outlook post-closing. We encourage investors to review the full report, available on our website.
Click here to access
About NAGA
NAGA is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social proprietary trading platform. The company's platform offers a range of products from stock trading, investments, and cryptocurrencies to a physical VISA card. Additionally, the platform allows for exchanges with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed, and autocopy features for successful members' trades. NAGA is a synergistic total solution that is easily accessible and inclusive. It provides an improved foundation to trade, invest, network, earn and pay. This applies to both fiat and crypto products.
Investor Relations Contact
The NAGA Group AG
Michael Milonas
Co-Founder and Deputy CEO
...
| Language:
| English
| Company:
| The NAGA Group AG
|
| Hohe Bleichen 12
|
| 20354 Hamburg
|
| Germany
| E-mail:
| ...
| Internet:
|
| ISIN:
| DE000A161NR7
| WKN:
| A161NR
| Indices:
| Scale 30
| Listed:
| Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
