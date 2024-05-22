               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
NAGA Receives “BUY” Rating And Target Price Of EUR 1.40 In New M.M. WARBURG & CO Report


5/22/2024 2:31:08 PM

(MENAFN- EQS Group)

22.05.2024 / 11:45 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Rating:
 Buy
Price Target: EUR
1.40
Upside to current share price: 79.5%


Hamburg, 22 May 2024 – The NAGA GROUP (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7) today announced that M.M. Warburg & Co issued a new research report on the company, assigning a BUY rating and a target price of EUR 1.40. Based on a Xetra share price of EUR 0.78 on 21 May 2024, an upside potential of over 79% is attributed to the shares.

The report highlights the benefits of the merger with Capex and its positive outlook post-closing. We encourage investors to review the full report, available on our website.

Click here to access

About NAGA

NAGA is an innovative fintech company that seamlessly connects personal finance transactions and investments through its social proprietary trading platform. The company's platform offers a range of products from stock trading, investments, and cryptocurrencies to a physical VISA card. Additionally, the platform allows for exchanges with other traders, provides relevant information in the feed, and autocopy features for successful members' trades. NAGA is a synergistic total solution that is easily accessible and inclusive. It provides an improved foundation to trade, invest, network, earn and pay. This applies to both fiat and crypto products.

Investor Relations Contact

The NAGA Group AG
Michael Milonas
Co-Founder and Deputy CEO
Language: English
Company: The NAGA Group AG
Hohe Bleichen 12
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A161NR7
WKN: A161NR
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1908079


