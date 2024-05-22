EQS-News: United Labels AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

United Labels reports on the first quarter and expects a further increase in sales and earnings for the full year 2024

United Labels AG (ISIN: DE 0005489561), one of the leading European brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, generated consolidated sales of EUR 5.8 million in the first three months of the 2024 financial year (previous year: EUR 6.9 million). The decline in sales resulted from the distribution of customer campaigns before and after the reporting date. Despite these order postponements, a significantly higher gross profit margin led to consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of EUR 0.5 million (previous year: EUR 0.5 million). Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) also remained unchanged at EUR 0.4 million (previous year: EUR 0.4 million), while consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2024 was EUR 0.3 million (previous year: EUR 0.3 million), which corresponds to a return on sales of 4.5%. However, the slight decline in sales in the first quarter does not allow any conclusions to be drawn about the year as a whole. Despite the postponement of orders, the company still expects sales and earnings to grow in 2024 as a whole. In the previous financial year 2023, United Labels generated sales of EUR 24.8 million and EBITDA of EUR 1.3 million. Peter Boder, CEO of United Labels AG, is optimistic: "I am convinced that we have a strong remaining financial year ahead of us. This is already becoming apparent, particularly in e-commerce. I am therefore confident that we will exceed the previous year's sales and earnings figures in 2024 as a whole."

About United Labels: United Labels AG is a listed, medium-sized, family-owned company listed in the Prime Standard. With over 40 license agreements, United Labels develops, produces and distributes clothing, home textiles and gift items with brands such as Paw Patrol, Peppa Pig, Snoopy and Harry Potter. As one of the leading German brand manufacturers in the media/entertainment sector, the independent company's partners include major global media and entertainment companies as well as well-known retail partners from the chain store, specialist retail, discounter and online retail sectors. Contact: UNITED LABELS AG, Gildenstrasse 6, 48157 Muenster, Germany, Investor Relations & Financial Media: Meister Consulting GmbH, Tobias Meister, phone +49 (0) 2983 908121, mobile +49 (0) 170 2939080, ...





