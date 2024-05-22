Fedex Drives Environmental Conservation Efforts To Protect Biodiversity In India

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India FedEx Express , a subsidiary of FedEx Corp. (NYSE: FDX) and one of the world's largest express transportation companies, is helping to safeguard biodiversity in India, which is a home to 7-8 percent of all recorded species worldwide(1). FedEx has implemented various environmental community initiatives such as trash collection, cleanups, recycling, and tree planting across India. Collectively, two million dollars in charitable donations and hundreds of volunteer hours by FedEx team members in India are all part of a global company effort to strengthen urban ecosystems.



These initiatives use a collective impact model, collaborating with non-profits, government stakeholders, community members, FedEx Cares volunteers, and ' Safai sathi's ', to tackle beach pollution in Mumbai. These joint efforts resulted in the collection of more than 18 tons of waste, of which over 12 tons were recycled over the past one month, supporting the Municipal Corporation's objectives to restore the city's coastlines and promote responsible waste management. Beyond cleanup, the project educates beachgoers about biodiversity and engages community volunteers in discussions on the ecological importance of their contributions. Additionally, FedEx organized immersive shore walk sessions facilitated by local nonprofits. These sessions have been designed to enhance understanding of the area's unique coastal ecosystems and encourage proactive conservation efforts.





Suvendu Choudhury , Vice President Operations, India and Customer Experience, MEISA, FedEx, stated,“Protecting India's immense biodiversity requires conscientious efforts. Making smarter choices, using resources wisely, and managing our waste better are crucial for

reducing our impact on natural resources. Through our initiatives, we are committed to building a better, brighter world for our customers, communities, and the planet."





The commitment to environmental stewardship extends to other major cities like Delhi, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, where FedEx Cares volunteers have participated in mural painting projects. These artistic initiatives aim to raise awareness and educate students and the broader community about crucial environmental concepts.





Reaching our FedEx enterprise goal to achieve carbon neutral global operations by 2040 requires innovation and collective action link to AMEA business insights website could go here. To help deliver a more sustainable future, FedEx supports global initiatives with nongovernmental organizations and conservation groups around the world to help communities reduce pollution, congestion, and CO2 emissions.





