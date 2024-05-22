Shriram General Insurance's Q4 Results: GWP Up 30% To Rs 876Cr, Records Highest Ever Growth In FY 2023 -24

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Jaipur, Rajasthan, India

Gross Written Premium in Q4 FY24 was Rs. 876 Cr, 30% growth YoY.

Wrote Rs 3036 Cr as premium for 2023-24, 34% growth YoY, highest ever, surpassing the industry growth of 12.8% in FY24

Net profit jumps to Rs 455 Cr in FY24, a 22% growth from FY23.

Proposes 39% final dividend taking total to 122.5% as against 100% in FY23. Total dividend announced & paid to promoters is Rs 2618 crore for an investment of Rs 259 crore.

Business Expansion – Opened 43 new branches in FY24 and plans to open 25 more branches in FY25

Expanded workforce: increased from 3705 to 4015 in FY24 . Agent Hiring: SGI currently has

69,000 agents, and planning to recruit 20,000 agents this year and further increase it to 2 lakhs agents in the coming years .



Shriram General Insurance Company (SGIC) has announced that its Gross Written Premium (GWP) during Q4 FY24 has increased by 30% to Rs 876 crore, over the same period last year. For the fiscal year ended March 2024, the insurer witnessed a 34% growth in GWP, surpassing the industry growth of 12.8%. The company wrote 1474981 policies

in Q4FY24 and earned a net profit of

Rs. 121 crore during the fourth quarter of FY24. Profits for the year rose 22% YoY at Rs 455 crore. The company has settled 55997 claims during Q4 FY24, compared to 42442 in the year ago period.

The solvency ratio was 4.02 as of March 2024 against the regulatory requirement margin of 1.5. The number of live policies has gone up from 52.95 lakhs in FY23 to 62.58 Lakhs in FY24.

Segment wise GWP (in Cr)

Particulars For the Quarter ended on 31st

Mar-2024 For the Quarter ended on 31st

Mar-2023 For the Year ended on 31st Mar-2024 For the Year ended on 31st Mar-2023

Growth in FY24 Motor 813 615 2778 2085 33% Personal Accident 25 20 117 58 102% Fire 21 23 89 80 11% Engineering 8 6 22 17 29% Others Miscellaneous 9 8 30 26 15% Total 876 672 3036 2266 34%





Business line growth as against industry during Q4 FY24:

Line of Business SGI Industry Motor 33% 13% Non-Motor 43% 13%





Anil Aggarwal, MD & CEO, Shriram General Insurance Company said,

“The year gone by has been a milestone for our business as we recorded the highest ever growth since we began our operations in 2008. Our GWP rose to 34 % exceeding the industry growth 12.8%.

We expect the FY25 growth to be around 30%.





Our focus last year was on expansion. We opened 43 new branches, and our manpower has increased from 3705 to 4015. We are working to increase our non – motor portfolio that has gone up from 8% last year to 8.5%. In the next 5 years we will be increasing our non-motor folio to 15%. We are hiring aggressively. We currently have 69,000 agents, and planning to recruit 20,000 agents this year and further increase it to 2 lakhs agents in the coming years . We will also add 25 more branches this year.





We are the second highest dividend paying company by paying Rs 2618 Cr to our promotors as of 31 March 2024 against a capital of Rs 259 Cr. For the current fiscal the total dividend from SGI would be 122.5% for FY24, subject to share holders' approval, against 100% last year.”



As the lead insurer for Odisha:

The company has been appointed as the lead insurer by IRDA to achieve the vision of“ Insurance for All by 2047 ”. The objective for SGI is to increase the insurance penetration in Odisha – bringing every member of the community within the insurance safety net. The company is deploying its agents at the Gram Panchayats to accomplish this mission.



SME Segment :

The focus area of SGI in the current year is to write more non-motor business through SMEs.“This is a challenging area but an attractive one, we need a lot of manpower and strategies to sell products in this segment. We are working with various industry associations to help in reaching businesses in this segment. This will help us increase our non- motor growth definitely,” says Anil Aggarwal .





