J&K DGP Warns Anyone Helping Those Who Disrupt Peace Of Stern Action

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 18 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir's DGP, R.R. Swain on Wednesday warned that anyone found to be helping those disrupting peace will face stern action under the law.

Reviewing the security at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine and Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district of Jammu region, he laid emphasis on proactive and robust measures to safeguard the public who pay obeisance at religious places of all faiths.

He said anyone helping those who try to harm peace and development in the UT will have to face stern action under the law of the land.

"Anyone found aiding those who seek to harm peace and development will be dealt with firmly under the law," he said.

During his visit, the DGP also inaugurated various facilities for officers and officials.

"With an organisational strength of over 1.20 lakh persons, each inspector rank officer supervises about 1,000 personnel. Our officers must exhibit pride in their honesty, dedication and service to the community," he said.