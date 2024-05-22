Joginder Tanikella New CEO Of Tworks, Sita Pallachola To Head WE-HUB

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, May 22 (IANS) The government of Telangana on Wednesday appointed Joginder Tanikella and Sita Pallachola as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of TWorks and WE-HUB, respectively.

The government has also appointed Sai Krishna as IT portfolio advisor to the minister for information technology, electronics and communications.

While Joginder Tanikella and Sita Pallachola have been appointed for three years each, Sai Krishna has been made advisor for two years.

Joginder succeeds Anand Rajgopalan, who was appointed in-charge CEO in December last year after the Congress government assumed office.

TWorks, opened last year, is billed as India's largest prototyping centre.

An initiative of the government of Telangana, it aims to create and celebrate a culture of hobbyists, makers, and innovators in India.

WE Hub is India's first state-led incubator for women entrepreneurs.

It may be recalled that before Anand Rajgopalan was appointed in-charge CEO of TWorks, Sujai Karampuri was holding the position.

He was also director (promotion) electronics and head of T-Fibre.

He was removed from all three posts in December after he refused to resign on the ground that he was not a political appointee.

Sujai was considered close to K.T. Rama Rao who was IT minister under the BRS government.