Jammu DM Appeals To Citizens To Follow Heat Wave Advisory

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, May 22, (IANS) Jammu District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya on Wednesday appealed to citizens to take care of their health and well-being in view of the extremely hot weather conditions.

The Meteorological Centre Rambagh has forecast that a heat wave is likely to prevail in the Jammu region during the next week.

In a statement, the DM urged everyone to drink sufficient fluids frequently and avoid going out during peak temperature hours.

The heatwave advisory also urged people to wear loose-fitting, light-coloured clothing and avoid strenuous activity during peak temperature hours.

The DM also requested citizens to take extra care of children and the elderly, as they are more vulnerable to heat-related illnesses.

He appealed to the public to contact SDM, Tehsildar or SHO in case of any accidents like fire.

"People can contact the Fire and Emergency Department at 101 in case of a fire incident. Emergency Operations Cell Jammu is available to attend to public emergencies at 0191-2571616 round the clock, any day of the week," the statement said.